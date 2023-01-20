Trippie Redd has the internet buzzing. The rapper is set to drop his new album, Mansion Musik tonight, which has been executive produced by Chief Keef. Upon the announcement for the album, fans are aching to hear news about an upcoming tour.

Though Trippie has not yet announced a tour to accompany the album, he is set to perform on several dates this year across the US and the UK.

Mansion Musik marks Trippie’s first album in nearly two years. In addition to Mansion Musik, Trippie has also been teasing A Love Letter To You 5 from his acclaimed mixtape series. In an interview with Montreality, Trippie said this will be the best music he’s ever made.

“This is the last A Love Letter To You so…I done put my all into it,” he said. “I’ve been working on this for like, three to four years. Dropping projects, but still having music tucked to the side for this project.”

You can see dates for Trippie’s upcoming performances below and purchase tickets here.

01/21 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

01/22 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

01/22 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/02 — Tempe, AZ @ Mullett Arena

03/03-05 — Inglewood, CA @ Hollywood Park Grounds

08/24-27 — Reading, Great Britain @ Reading Festival