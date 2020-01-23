Trippie Redd Seemingly Responds To Eminem’s Diss From ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

For a second consecutive time, Eminem reappeared this past Friday with the surprise release of his eleventh album Music To Be Murdered By. What was not surprising, however, is how he continued his Kamikaze agenda of flinging attacks at others who were, for the most part, minding their own business. While a long list of people have seen an Eminem diss come their way on Music To Be Murdered By, few have yet to respond, including Trippie Redd.

Taking to his Instagram story, Trippie Redd posted a one-line response supported by two emojis that read, “N****s be 50 beefing with a 15yr old.” It’s safe to assume that Eminem, who turned 47 this past October, was the target of Trippie’s post as Eminem originally dissed Trippie on “Marsh.” On the song, Eminem raps “Then he said kill emcees / Trippie Redd, with pills and lean / Sipping meds in the limousine / Getting head — guillotine.”

Whether or not this back-and-forth sees any life remains to be seen, but it can be assumed that Trippie won’t be the last person to respond to a jab on Music To Be Murdered By. Responses from Machine Gun Kelly and Joe Budden to disses they received have already arisen and fans have also delivered their own complaints to Eminem’s insensitive lyrics regarding the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

Press play on the video above to hear the Trippie Redd diss.