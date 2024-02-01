For whatever reason, people alleging devil worship has become a hot trend in music. Lil Nas X went through it, spurning on the trolls with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Doja Cat is currently at the center of it, and she continues to fight against claims she’s in The Illuminati as a satanist in regular interviews as well as a spoof interview with her alter ego.

Now, it’s Trippie Redd’s turn. On Wednesday, January 31, the rapper went on Instagram Live and shut down relentless speculation that he, too, worships the devil.

“Bro, I don’t worship the f*cking devil,” he said, as captured by No Jumper and XXL. “I don’t know why you [expletive] keep saying that sh*t. Stop saying I worship the devil, bro. Like, what the f*ck? I can’t wear all black? I been wearing all black! That’s my theme. I just don’t get it. Like, stop saying I worship the f*cking devil.”

Trippie also asked God to “cleanse these people’s hearts” because “sitting here judging somebody and bullying them is the new standard to, ‘Oh, let’s bully him into God’.” He clarified, “I already f*ck with God.” The rapper casually walked through his mansion to show viewers he is “blessed and highly favored” and “not a hater,” so, contrary to popular belief, “I could really be a savior.”

In case viewers still weren’t convinced, Trippie Redd explained himself further. “Since [I was] a kid, I’ve always liked horror movies, and I like video games,” he said. “I’m just a weirdo, bro. I like to get tats on my face! I like to wear all black! I like to look goth! Feel me? Sh*t’s a lifestyle. Maybe I’m depressed. Maybe I like to be the gloomy one in the room. I’m from Ohio. It’s always gloomy there. Y’all don’t get it. I’m a real sadboi. I’m a real loner. Maybe I hide it with my personality and sh*t, but so what? I’m human.”

This isn’t the first time Trippie Redd has pushed back against satanist speculation. In March 2018, as relayed by Complex, he explained the real reason behind his frequent references to “666.”

“A lot of y’all are blind to reality,” he said in an Instagram Story at the time. “Six protons, six neutrons, six electrons. Melanin in Black people’s skin. Do your research. Now, why I say TR666? Because Trippie Redd is Black, but Trippie Redd is also dark. I make dark music, but I’m Black, so I use it as a metaphor. Make sure you do your research, man, because these people could be telling you, like, 666 is the mark of the beast.”

Watch the latest clip below.