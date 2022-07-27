Tupac‘s influence upon hip-hop is undeniable. Despite a very short career, halted by his death via gunshot, his DNA and legacy transcend the time he was actively releasing music. Several commemorative efforts have been released since the California rapper’s passing and the latest comes in the form of his very own Funko Pop! figurine, set to be released in correlation with the anniversary of his debut album, 2Pacalypse.

The official Pop In A Box Instagram account announced the release on July 26 with a photo of both the Funko Pop and the cover art for Tupac’s 1991 LP. People will notice that the outfit the figurine is wearing is the exact same one the rapper sported on the album’s cover. The special edition Tupac Funko Pop! figurine will be available for purchase on November 28, 2022 for $19.99.

2Pacalypse is a beloved record in Tupac Shakur’s discography, boasting the songs “Brenda’s Got A Baby,” “Trapped,” and “I Don’t Give A F***.” The album was released while he was signed to Interscope Records and TNT Recordings, in addition to being a member of Digital Underground. It would serve as the launchpad for a legendary, albeit short solo career.

Check out the Tupac special edition Funko Pop! above.