Elon Musk has been a busy guy. Two weeks ago he up and rebranded Twitter, which is now supposed to be called simply X. The move has brought changes to the company’s San Francisco headquarters, including giving conference names new, weird names and irritating neighbors. Does he even have time to get into some semblance of shape for his proposed Mark Zuckerberg cage match? Probably not, but when/if the tussle happens, it won’t play on primetime TV. It’ll play elsewhere.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏,” Musk tweeted on Sunday, adding, “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Did Musk clear this with Zuckerberg, who also owns a pretty big social media company? Maybe. Maybe not. It’s not unlikely that Musk whimsically made the call before consulting with anyone, including the owner of Facebook/Meta with whom he’s supposed to duke it out. After all, he has a habit of making rash decisions without making sure he’s dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s.

Musk first floated the idea of a cage match with Zuckerberg back in late June. Zuckerberg was into the idea, not the least because he’s been kicking ass at Jiu-Jitsu matches. Unlike Musk, he’s super-ripped, on top of being a rival whose social media service he’s trying to tank.

Perhaps Zuckerberg will cut a deal in which viewers can also watch the fight on Facebook, and then they’ll gamble on how many people watch the fight where. But maybe some will find it more pleasurable to watch Musk get his butt handed to him on the platform he’s been making worse.

(Via Yahoo!)