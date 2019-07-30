Ty Dolla Sign Debuts A New Song During A Sultry Late-Night Performance

Ty Dolla Sign is readying the release of his third solo album (after 2015’s Free TC and 2017’s Beach House 3) and dropped by the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut his next single from the as-yet-untitled album, “Hottest In The City.” He also delivered a sultry performance of his single “Purple Emoji” with a live band in place of J. Cole’s featured verse, transitioning into the rhythmic “Hottest In The City” flanked by a pair of choreographed dancers.

Even though it's been a while since his last solo release, Ty has kept himself relatively close to the limelight with a string of guest features and 2018's collaborative album with Jeremih, Mih-Ty. Just this month, Ty appeared on a new single with Mike Posner called "Single Again" alongside Jhene Aiko, although he does not make an appearance in that song's video.

Ty also appears on “Way Back Home” from YBN Cordae’s debut album, The Lost Boy, while he’s scheduled to contribute to Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.” The singer shows no signs of slowing down and has become one of the lowest key big stars just by virtue of nonstop, under-the-radar work.