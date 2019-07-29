Getty Image

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing a Hot Girls team theme song next month. The 24-year-old rapper shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram account Sunday. The snippet included vocals from Ty Dolla $ign. The track will be officially released Friday, she said in her post.

The announcement of the single comes on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion applying to trademark the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” It’s been a busy summer for the hot girl team captain. After releasing her full-length project Fever in May, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, Meg was announced as part of XXL‘s Freshman Class in June. Earlier this month, the rapper was praised for her Freshman Class cypher.

Extending her own Hot Girl Summer, Meg will take her talents on the road at the end of next month as part of the Legendary Nights tour. Megan Thee Stallion will serve as a special guest alongside YG and Mustard until October. City boy captain Future will come face-to-face with Meg for a battle fans have been carrying on social media all summer. Win or lose, Meg will end her stellar 2019 at Spotify’s next RapCaviar Live in Miami, which will feature an all-female lineup that she’s headlining.