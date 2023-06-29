It’s (finally) sunny in LA again, and the latest collab between Compton rappers Tyga and YG is perfect for the festivities to come. It’s a fitting time to drop the video for “West Coast Weekend” featuring Blxst as the sort of lavish pool parties depicted in the clip is coming around the corner for the rest of us. And although the sun wasn’t quite shining yet when they filmed this in the Hollywood Hills, that doesn’t stop their bikini-clad guests from having a ball, lounging on Lambos, taking a dip in the pool, and playing Twister on the lawn.

“West Coast Weekend,” which shares the same unforgettable Cameo sample as Tupac’s “All About U,” Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go” cover, and Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy,” is just latest single from YG and Tyga’s upcoming collaborative album, which they announced during Tyga’s set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles earlier this year. The two Hub City natives previously built chemistry on tracks like Tyga’s “Go Loko” and YG’s “Run,” and kept it going with another joint single, “Platinum.”

Both are experienced with collaborative album rollouts; in 2015, Tyga worked with Chris Brown on the album Fan Of A Fan, while YG recently dropped their joint album Kommunity Service — which, funnily enough, also featured a single with Blxst.

Watch Tyga and YG’s “West Coast Weekend” video featuring Blxst above.