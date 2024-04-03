Beats and Alo Yoga are teaming up for a match made in heaven. Today (April 2), the two announced the release of Beats X Alo Special Edition Fit Pro true wireless earphones. The ear are stylishly designed, combining a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits. This thoughtful aesthetic makes the earphones an ideal fit for all occasions.
“We are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between Beats and Alo Yoga, uniting the worlds of premium sound and mindful movement,” Danny Harris, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, said in a statement. “This partnership is more than just a fusion of technology and fashion; it’s a celebration of the rhythm of life and the practice of being present. Together, we aim to inspire our communities to live their most authentic lives, amplified by the power of music and movement.”
Upon the announcement, Beats shared a short film with Afrofusion singer Tyla, soundtracked to “Safer” from her self-titled debut album.
“Partnering with Beats and Alo has been a dream collaboration for me,” said Tyla. “I’m so excited to join forces on this campaign and share a product I personally rely on day-in, day-out.”
Audio lovers are itching to get their hands on these special edition earphones.
How to buy the Tyla-featured Alo Yoga x Beats Fit Pro collab
You can purchase the Alo Yoga x Beats Fit Pro earphones through Apple, Alo Yoga, and Beats‘ official websites.
You can also purchase them in-person at select Apple and Alo stores nationwide.
You can see the advertisement above and a list of stores below.
Apple Stores
The Grove, Los Angeles, CA
Century City, Los Angeles, CA
SoHo, New York, NY
Fifth Avenue, New York, NY
14th Street, New York, NY
Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL
Lincoln Road, Miami, FL
Toronto Eaton Center, Toronto, ON, Canada
Yorkdale Shopping Center, Toronto, ON, Canada
Alo Stores
Scottsdale, AZ
Beverly Hills, CA
The Grove, Los Angeles, CA
Fashion Island, Newport Beach, CA
Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA
UTC, San Diego, CA
Valley Fair, Santa Clara, CA
Stanford, Palo Alto, CA
Aspen, CO
Cherry Creek, Denver, CO
Georgetown Washington DC, DC
Miami, FL
Aventura, FL
Ala Moana, Honolulu, HI
Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Prudential Center, Boston, MA
Mall at Short Hills, Short Hills, NJ
Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas, NV
SoHo, New York, NY
Rockefeller, New York, NY
The Shops at Columbus Circle, New York, NY
Flatiron, New York, NY
Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
King of Prussia, PA
Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Northpark, Dallas, TX
Pacific Center, Vancouver BC, Canada
Toronto Eaton Center, Toronto, ON, Canada
Yorkdale Shopping Center, Toronto, ON, Canada
Kings Road, London, UK