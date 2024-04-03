How to buy the Tyla-featured Alo Yoga x Beats Fit Pro collab

Beats and Alo Yoga are teaming up for a match made in heaven. Today (April 2), the two announced the release of Beats X Alo Special Edition Fit Pro true wireless earphones. The ear are stylishly designed, combining a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits. This thoughtful aesthetic makes the earphones an ideal fit for all occasions.

“We are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between Beats and Alo Yoga, uniting the worlds of premium sound and mindful movement,” Danny Harris, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, said in a statement. “This partnership is more than just a fusion of technology and fashion; it’s a celebration of the rhythm of life and the practice of being present. Together, we aim to inspire our communities to live their most authentic lives, amplified by the power of music and movement.”

Upon the announcement, Beats shared a short film with Afrofusion singer Tyla, soundtracked to “Safer” from her self-titled debut album.

“Partnering with Beats and Alo has been a dream collaboration for me,” said Tyla. “I’m so excited to join forces on this campaign and share a product I personally rely on day-in, day-out.”

Audio lovers are itching to get their hands on these special edition earphones.