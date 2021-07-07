A couple weeks ago, Tyler The Creator took the stage at the BET Awards to perform “Lumberjack,” a standout from his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. There’s one song from the album, though, that we may never see Tyler perform on TV, and that’s “Juggernaut,” as Tyler thinks the Lil Uzi Vert- and Pharrell-featuring song “does not hit live at all.”

This morning, Tyler patted himself on the back on Twitter, writing of a highlight from his new album, “massa is really good.” He then continued, though, by noting that while he believes that song works well in a live setting, “Juggernaut” does not. Tyler tweeted, “massa live is great too. intense, intimate. audience can just absorb. no jumping or yelling. im able to vent. its nice. juggernaut on the other hand does not hit live at all. was shocking as hell but the more i thought about it the more it made sense.”

Meanwhile, in response to the first tweet, a fan bought up the “Massa” lyric in which Tyler notes Pharrell’s (aka Skateboard P) impact on him: “My boy Skateboard P gave me that speech in Italy session / Thankfully, by hour three that detour perspective / Thoughts change so rapid, turn into a butterfly, Flower Boy happened.” Tyler responded by elaborating, “thats when the switch happened. that talk he had with me man. sheeesh.”

