Earlier this month, Tyler The Creator gave just over a week’s notice before dropping his new project Call Me If You Get Lost, which features musicians like Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, and even an brief and uncredited appearance by Frank Ocean. Now hot on the heels of his recent album, Tyler The Creator appeared on stage at the 2021 BET Awards for a blustering performance.

Hours ahead of taking the stage, Tyler The Creator made a promise to his fans on social media. “I YELL ON STAGE TONIGHT AT THE BET AWARDS,” he wrote on Twitter ahead of his appearance. Well, it seems as though the rapper kept his pledge as he gave a rendition of his “Lumberjack” track. His entire performance was delivered while a simulated weather storm was happening on stage, causing the rapper to continuously stumble over while firing off the lyrics to his Call Me If You Get Lost track.

Ahead of returning with his Call Me If You Get Lost LP, Tyler The Creator had been endlessly teasing a new era of music. He debuted his new pastel persona earlier this month with a short teaser, showing that he had traded in his Andy Warhol-inspired IGOR character for a more vibrant look. It looks like Tyler is sticking with the new look as he showed up on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet sporting the same faux fur hat.

Watch a clip of Tyler The Creator at the 2021 BET Awards above.

Call Me If You Get Lost is out now via Columbia. Get it here.