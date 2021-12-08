Salut, mon ami! Tyler The Creator’s Golf Le Fleur line has been bubbling up for years now. What began in 2017 as a limited edition set of Converse Chuck Taylors in colors like Jolly Green, Solar Power, and Vanilla in the first wave, and Greener Pastures, Limoges, and Rhubarb in the second wave, the vision was to tie together different subcultures. “I wanted to put them in one place, that was important to me,” Tyler said in a release earlier this year. Now the collection has been developing into something deeper beyond just kicks.

Today, Tyler and Golf Le Fleur have announced the first fragrance in the collection, dubbed “French Waltz.” It’s described as a “rose-musk fragrance for everyone,” and is crafted by CPL Aromas, the largest fragrance-only fragrance house in the world. A look under the hood of French Waltz shows that it boasts an incredibly layered scent. It has a musk and sandalwood base, with top notes of mandarin, nashi pear, lychee, and magnolia, and mimosa, jasmine, rose and muguet as its the heart. It slots well with Golf Le Fleur’s mission of creating “a whimsical world that reflects the ideas of curiosity, color harmony, and opulence……le FLEUR* is by and for the sun seekers.”

French Waltz is a limited release in 100mL and 50mL sizes, starting December 13 at 11 a.m. ET here. Watch the vert artsy launch film above and check out pictures of the bottle and the display box below.