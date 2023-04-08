Tyler The Creator has been blessing fans with new music. Last week, he shared The Estate Sale, a collection of outtakes from his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Today (April 7), to honor the month as the 10th anniversary of his sophomore album, Wolf, Tyler dropped the album’s instrumental tracks, all of which were primarily produced by Tyler himself.

Tyler announced the news today in a tweet, which read, “WOLF instrumentals out now. all my age 20/21 beats for ya ears.”

WOLF instrumentals out now. all my age 20/21 beats for ya ears ✨✨✨ https://t.co/JADfs5bFOH — T (@tylerthecreator) April 7, 2023

Additionally, he has shared merch from the album’s era including hats, socks, vinyl records, and hoodies.

In an interview with The Fader conducted before Wolf’s release in 2013, Tyler shared that it was the first album he got to mix on his own, and revealed how it changed how he approaches his own music.

“When you mix it they take out the distorted sub and it just sounds too clean,” he said. “When you turn it up, the bass is supposed to hit annoyingly hard. It’s something I learned with mixing…I’m stoked I got to experience that so now I know, next time, what sound I want and how I should approach it when it’s time to mix it and other sh*t like that.”

You can stream the instrumentals for Wolf on Apple Music and Spotify.