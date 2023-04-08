tyler the creator 2013
Getty Image
Music

Tyler The Creator Shares The Instrumental Beats From His Album, ‘Wolf,’ For Its 10-Year Anniversary

Tyler The Creator has been blessing fans with new music. Last week, he shared The Estate Sale, a collection of outtakes from his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Today (April 7), to honor the month as the 10th anniversary of his sophomore album, Wolf, Tyler dropped the album’s instrumental tracks, all of which were primarily produced by Tyler himself.

Tyler announced the news today in a tweet, which read, “WOLF instrumentals out now. all my age 20/21 beats for ya ears.”

Additionally, he has shared merch from the album’s era including hats, socks, vinyl records, and hoodies.

In an interview with The Fader conducted before Wolf’s release in 2013, Tyler shared that it was the first album he got to mix on his own, and revealed how it changed how he approaches his own music.

“When you mix it they take out the distorted sub and it just sounds too clean,” he said. “When you turn it up, the bass is supposed to hit annoyingly hard. It’s something I learned with mixing…I’m stoked I got to experience that so now I know, next time, what sound I want and how I should approach it when it’s time to mix it and other sh*t like that.”

You can stream the instrumentals for Wolf on Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×