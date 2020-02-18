Tyler The Creator Trolls Theresa May At The BRIT Awards

It wasn’t too long ago that Tyler The Creator was banned from the UK for his earlier lyrical content. Today, though, he is there accepting the 2020 BRIT Award for Best International Male after maturing as an artist and putting out his genre-shattering album, Igor. That doesn’t mean he’s matured past sniping at the person responsible for his five-year ban. During his acceptance speech, Tyler trolled former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, sarcastically thanking her for her role in his career.

“I want to give a special shout-out to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it where I couldn’t come to this country five years ago,” he said. “I know she’s at home pissed off. Thank you Theresa May.”

Tyler, The Creator just won Best International Male Artist at the Brit Awards He thanked Theresa May for banning him from the UK for his lyrical content "I know she’s sitting at home pissed. Thank you Theresa May" 🤣 I couldn't love this man morepic.twitter.com/1lIuYAzKxw — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) February 18, 2020

It wasn’t the first time he trolled the former Prime Minister. Last May, just after she stepped down from her leadership role, Tyler commented on both the end of his ban and the end of her tenure, tweeting “theresa gone, im back.” He previously insinuated that he thought his ban was race-based, telling The Guardian: “I was starting to think that they did not like the fact that their children were idolizing a Black man.”

Tyler wasn’t the only artist at the BRITs to take a torch to the UK’s political leadership. Grime rapper Dave also called out current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, echoing Stormzy’s 2018 sentiment that “Grenfell residents still need accommodation,” referring to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that destroyed a 24-story apartment tower and left hundreds of residents displaced. It was determined in October 2019 that the building was not up-to-code and that emergency services responded too late in evacuating residents, 72 of whom died.

Stormzy, BRITs 2018: “Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?” Dave; BRITs 2020: “Grenfell residents still need accommodation” 2 different years, 2 different prime ministers, nothing has changed. Embarassing. — marc moran the 13th (@moranmarc13) February 18, 2020

Watch Tyler The Creator troll his former nemesis above.