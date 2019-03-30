KFC Bought Colonel Sanders A DJ Slot At Ultra Music Festival In Miami

03.30.19 16 mins ago

KFC/Wieden + Kennedy

Brands are no strangers to music festivals. These days, the sea of pop-up booths, sponsored stages and branded content almost feel like prerequisites to the major music festival experience. Still, while many certainly expect there to be a branded presence at these events nowadays, but few expects that presence to be on the main stage literally performing.

That, however, was the case on Friday night at Ultra Music Festival. Ultra, the Miami EDM festival now in its 20th year, has featured such headlining acts as Avicii, Tiesto, and The Chemical Brothers. In recent years, acts like Afrojack, Major Lazer, and The Chainsmokers have been stars of the show.

But this year’s festival featured a somewhat unlikely newcomer: Colonel Sanders, the now-deceased founder turned mascot of KFC.

