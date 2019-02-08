Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 hour ago

Radiant Baby/Niall O

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like Bob Dylan’s grandson and the kooky strangeness of Gary Wilson, so check it all out below.

Talos — Far Out Dust

Talos (real name Eoin French) has an airy voice, which works terrifically with the spacious soundscapes he creates on songs like the Far Out Dust title track. He uses his vocals in a variety of ways too, like when he auto-tunes them on “The Light Upon Us.”

Flat Worms — Into The Iris EP

If you need an emergency shot of energy, Flat Worms wouldn’t be a bad group to turn to. They come across like a more punk Parquet Courts on “Surreal New Year,” and they capture a similar vibe at an increased tempo of “Shouting At The Wall.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Listen To This#New Music
TAGSFlat WormsINDIE MUSICListen To Thisnew musicRadiant BabyTalos

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 hour ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 1 day ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP