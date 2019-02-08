Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Radiant Baby/Niall O

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like Bob Dylan’s grandson and the kooky strangeness of Gary Wilson, so check it all out below.

Talos — Far Out Dust

Talos (real name Eoin French) has an airy voice, which works terrifically with the spacious soundscapes he creates on songs like the Far Out Dust title track. He uses his vocals in a variety of ways too, like when he auto-tunes them on “The Light Upon Us.”

Flat Worms — Into The Iris EP

If you need an emergency shot of energy, Flat Worms wouldn’t be a bad group to turn to. They come across like a more punk Parquet Courts on “Surreal New Year,” and they capture a similar vibe at an increased tempo of “Shouting At The Wall.”