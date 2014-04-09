An Unlikely Badass Is Going To Front Nirvana At The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Getty Image

On Thursday night, Nirvana will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, minus Kurt Cobain, obviously. Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear will be there, though, and they’re going to need someone to cosplay as Cobain while they hopefully perform “Serve the Servants.” Who’s it going to be?

Here’s a hint, from the Foo Fighters’ Instagram account:

That’s Joan Jett’s guitar in the middle. She has no official connection to Nirvana, though she has worked with Grohl in the past, but unless it turns out Kurt’s been playing an elaborate April Fools Day gag on the world and will suddenly rise on April 10th (hey, it’s almost Easter), it looks like Jett’s your new Cobain.

