An Unlikely Badass Is Going To Front Nirvana At The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

On Thursday night, Nirvana will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, minus Kurt Cobain, obviously. Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear will be there, though, and they’re going to need someone to cosplay as Cobain while they hopefully perform “Serve the Servants.” Who’s it going to be?
Here’s a hint, from the Foo Fighters’ Instagram account:
That’s Joan Jett’s guitar in the middle. She has no official connection to Nirvana, though she has worked with Grohl in the past, but unless it turns out Kurt’s been playing an elaborate April Fools Day gag on the world and will suddenly rise on April 10th (hey, it’s almost Easter), it looks like Jett’s your new Cobain.
Sure… why not?
I was thinking about who would be great to be the front for Nirvana as they enter the HOF. Jack White would be my first choice, but I’m cool with Joan playing the part.
There is sort of a connection here. Jett produced Bikini Kill who were influential to Cobain.
Not to mention she produced The Germs’ album (GI), the band Pat Smear started out with, so she’s got ties to him as well.
I’m happy with that vocal choice.
I have no objections to this.
Part of my would have liked to see Grohl do it, and just replacing himself as drummer with Taylor Hawkins, but this sounds pretty fun.
Knocked it out of the park.
Would it have been to awkward to have Chad Channing on the drums with Dave on guitar behind the mic?
*too
I feel like the internet would hate Grohl as the singer/guitarist and Taylor on drums. Krist on bass would be the only member playing their original instrument.
Whoever sits in for Cobain is going to upset some people–none more than Courtney Love, obviously.
@MachoBeard
That would have been very expected and not as good. This is better.
I usually object to everything, because I like to be difficult, but this I approve of.
I’m for it.
Not that it matters, but it would have been cool to see Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age or Chris Cornell of Soundgarden do it.
They couldn't find a vocal retard holding a blender full of silverware?
Joan Jett?? NOOOOO!!!! I just don’t think she can pull off the vocals. She will come across too “tough, ” not Grungy. Dave Grohl should sing the songs! Oh my, I’m not liking this. Feeling nervous now.
What? No anger? No outrage? This is not the uproxx I know!
Actually, I like the choice too. I went over all the major options and couldn’t think of anyone better to select.
Best of all, Courtney will have a hard time arguing it was wrong.
I’M A JOAN JETT GUY.
lets do it.
YAAAAS. Maybe I’ll actually like Nirvana’s music now.
+1 for Jett. I’m cool with it
I think Ted Nugent would have been logical. “RAPE ME OBAMA…RAPE ME AGAIN WITH YOUR COMMUNISM” and “WHAT ELSE SHOULD I BE…ALL APOLOGIES LIKE OBAMA TO THE REST OF THE WORLD BECAUSE HE’S UNAMERICAN”
Not a single call for Courtney Love to front the band? Really? Well fuck you all.
I’m ok with this.
How about don’t have them play live? Just put together some montage and induct them.
I’m totally okay with this.