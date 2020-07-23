You never know what you might get with each episode of UPROXX Sessions. Maybe a rapper will admit to light larceny, as Idontknowjeffery did during his “Ask About Me” performance. Guapdad 4000 got autobiographical with his flexes during his “Greedy” set to kick off the latest round of sessions. Dana Dentata brought a shovel and a corpse to really hammer home the horror-themed “D In The D.”

The latest guest, Seattle rapper David Shawty, brought his wildest, raunchiest bars and a marker. After traipsing his way through a woozy performance of his new song “GOODMORNING *hickys*,” he whipped out his writing implement to sign the sink in the Sessions bathroom set, leaving his mark on the show in more ways than one. Seriously, if there are any adults or supervisors around, consider plugging in your headphones, because Shawty’s bars may leave you having to make some awkward explanations.

Watch David Shawty’s woozy performance of “GOODMORNING *hickys*” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.