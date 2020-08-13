Following the release his debut album Top Shotta and his appearance on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class cover, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa completes his victory lap with a passionate performance of his album’s closing track “Depression” for UPROXX Sessions.

The 17-year-old rapper’s performance may surprise longtime fans who know him from high-energy tracks like “Walk ‘Em Down” and “Top Shotta Flow,” as he taps into a moody vein of introspective crooning for “Depression.” As Choppa reflects on his early years and lost friends, he employs a singsong flow that showcases his growth as an artist since his star-making single “Top Shotta” made him one of the artists to watch throughout 2019 and early 2020.

Watch NLE Choppa perform “Depression” from his new album Top Shotta above and watch Uproxx’s “Who Is NLE Choppa?” documentary below.

Top Shotta is out now via NLE Choppa Entertainment and Warner Records

