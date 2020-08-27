Coming off the release of his 2020 album, > Music (“Greater Than” Music, get it?), Baltimore upstart Shordie Shordie brings his catchy crooning to UPROXX Sessions with a passionate performance of his new song, “Know You.” Shordie eschews fancy props and even exuberant gestures for a more intimate, stripped-down showing that paints the portrait of an artist immersed in his craft.

Shordie Shordie first rose to local prominence as a member of the trio Peso Da Mafia, where he earned the nickname Captain Hook referring to his penchant for crafting earworm-y hooks that draw the listener in and give them something to relate to. He later used the nickname as the title for his 2018 solo EP, spawning the hit song “Bitchuary.” He spent the past two years polishing his craft, delivering > Music in April this year and judging from “Know You,” has gotten right back in the studio to work on new music.

Watch Shordie Shordie’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Know You” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..

Shordie Shordie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.