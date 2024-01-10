We are just weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII, during which Usher is set to perform the Apple Music Halftime Show. With over three decades worth of hits to his credit, Usher‘s halftime performance is sure to be iconic. And, we hear that the “Good Good” hitmaker is kicking it into high gear ahead of the show.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Usher is currently hard at work in rehearsals as the Halftime show is imminent. He is also reportedly on a very strict dining regimen.

“The Super Bowl has always been on Usher’s bucket list and he wants to be in the best shape to give the performance of his life to the 100 million-plus people watching. He has quit all sugar and alcohol and is rehearsing endlessly,” said a source to Sunday Mirror.

Upon the initial reports, fans noted similarities between Usher’s pre-performance diet and that of Beyoncé’s ahead of her 2018 performance at Coachella.

One fan on Twitter even noted “He on that Beyoncé Homecoming diet. We’re in for a treat.”

However, some may consider Bey’s a little more extreme, as she gave up alcohol, sugar, caffeine, meat, dairy, and bread, as revealed in her 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming.

Super Bowl LVIII broadcasts live on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.