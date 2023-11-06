Usher 2022 Lovers & Friends festival
Getty Image
Music

Usher & Kenya Moore Shared A Hot And Heavy Movement During His Latest Las Vegas Residency Concert, And Fans Are Here For It

Yet another leading lady has fallen into “Boyfriend” singer Usher’s lustful web of passion. Instead of roping in another musician (Saweetie, Doja Cat), model (Winnie Harlow), or actress (Gabrielle Union), the crooner set his eyes on a reality television star. Yesterday (November 4), during his latest My Way: The Las Vegas Residency show, Usher and Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore shared a hot and heavy movement.

In a video captured by concertgoers, the recording artist worked the crowd until stumbling upon the VIP section where Moore was seated. After looking eyes, Usher complimented Moore’s curvy physique, singing, “Oh girl, you got those hips out. They gonna be talking ’bout you tomorrow saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby.”

Moore, who was in town for BravoCon 2023, was flattered by Usher’s advances. She blushed as she swayed back and forth during Usher’s sensual serenade. When asked, “How are you doing,” by Usher, she immediately responded, “I’m great now!”

Fans online chimed in, egging the exchange on.

“They would be super cute together. Great chemistry. Rawr,” wrote one user.

“I love this for our girl. ❤️🙂,” penned another.

“I better not see Marc Daly tweeting nothing like Darius: “It’s the outfit, though. You are a mom,” added another.

Users online are pushing for this fun back-and-forth to lead to a full-blown relationship. However, according to Usher’s 2022 appearance on Angie Martinez’s In Real Life podcast, he is in a committed relationship. In contrast, Moore is in the process of finalizing her divorce from Marc Daly.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Brian Fallon Reviews Every Gaslight Anthem Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×