Yet another leading lady has fallen into “Boyfriend” singer Usher’s lustful web of passion. Instead of roping in another musician (Saweetie, Doja Cat), model (Winnie Harlow), or actress (Gabrielle Union), the crooner set his eyes on a reality television star. Yesterday (November 4), during his latest My Way: The Las Vegas Residency show, Usher and Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore shared a hot and heavy movement.

In a video captured by concertgoers, the recording artist worked the crowd until stumbling upon the VIP section where Moore was seated. After looking eyes, Usher complimented Moore’s curvy physique, singing, “Oh girl, you got those hips out. They gonna be talking ’bout you tomorrow saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby.”

Awe Hell my fav Kenya Moore is just Usher’s type. 😊 pic.twitter.com/NAXQqlBUZW — Miss Understanding (@VeganCheat92403) November 5, 2023

Moore, who was in town for BravoCon 2023, was flattered by Usher’s advances. She blushed as she swayed back and forth during Usher’s sensual serenade. When asked, “How are you doing,” by Usher, she immediately responded, “I’m great now!”

Fans online chimed in, egging the exchange on.

“They would be super cute together. Great chemistry. Rawr,” wrote one user.

They would be super cute together. Great chemistry. Rawr!! — Emily🌷 (@SheshavingfunDD) November 5, 2023

“I love this for our girl. ❤️🙂,” penned another.

I love this for our girl. ❤️🙂 — Truth Be Told (@truthbetold_kam) November 5, 2023

“I better not see Marc Daly tweeting nothing like Darius: “It’s the outfit, though. You are a mom,” added another.

I better not see Marc Daly tweeting nothing like Darius: “it’s the outfit tho. you are a mom!” 😂 — Kye Davies (@TVandme__) November 5, 2023

Users online are pushing for this fun back-and-forth to lead to a full-blown relationship. However, according to Usher’s 2022 appearance on Angie Martinez’s In Real Life podcast, he is in a committed relationship. In contrast, Moore is in the process of finalizing her divorce from Marc Daly.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.