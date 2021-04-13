Usher went viral yesterday after it was reported that he paid strippers with fake dollar bills that had his own face on it, in lieu of actual money. Now, TMZ reports that things are not as they seem.

Citing “sources close to Usher,” the publication reports that somebody in Usher’s crew, but not Usher himself, left some of the fake Usher-branded “money” behind “as a bit of a gag,” both as a joke and to promote Usher’s Las Vegas residency. A representative of the Sapphire club where this happened told TMZ that Usher did not give strippers his fake money and that he tipped the staff overall “quite generously” (with real money). Usher apparently spent thousands on dancers and paid for bottle service. Sapphire also told TMZ they’d be happy to host Usher again.

This story began when a stripper shared photos of the phony Usher money, printed in various denominations and designed to look like real money, and asked her followers, “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??” She also noted, “& the money does not have a trade in value what so ever! Lmao don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this sh*t?”