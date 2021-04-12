As of this post, Usher is the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the US, but not for a good reason: He stands accused of giving a stripper fake dollar bills with his face on them (as opposed to real money).

A Las Vegas-based dancer who performs under the name Pisces shared an image of three distinct Usher-themed dollar bills, in denominations of $1, $20, and $100. The bills promote Usher: The Vegas Experience, his upcoming residency that is set to launch in July, and were clearly designed to look like real money. Pisces asked a question on her Instagram Story, writing, “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??” She added in another post (a screenshot from her private personal account), “& the money does not have a trade in value what so ever! Lmao don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this sh*t?”

A friend of Pisces shared Pisces’ personal page posts and added, “My GF posted this !!! I’ve never seen this level of f*ckery!!!! exactly why we stay away from celebs most of the time they suck!!!!!!!! cheap asf. So disrespectful, this is foul! Working so hard to get nothing in return! This is a joke!! Their job is to entertain, take your cheap ass back home!!!!!”

Usher has offered what may be a response to the controversy (or at least shared a post that seems relevant to the situation): Last night, he shared a photo of himself wearing a bucket hat made of actual $1 bills.

Usher has indeed been getting “blasted on social media,” as Pisces attested he should. Check out some Twitter reactions to Usher’s alleged antics below, along with screenshots of the posts from Pisces and her friend.

Usher better look like going back to that strip club & give them girls REAL money. You’re wrong for that. Strippers, sex workers, ITS ALL REAL WORK, and u scammed them hard working girls. Ur net worth is 180 million. U know u sleezy for this shit. They gave u a service, pay them. pic.twitter.com/SMbpy6qH16 — brooks (@imbrooksalliee) April 12, 2021

Usher is absolutely wrong and needs his ass beat for that but…. pic.twitter.com/XrCXqJX2Am — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) April 12, 2021

So y’all mad at Usher for using made up currency but praise Elon Musk for making y’all buy Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/2pkeLyGo8O — Jimmy with the stimmy (@KxngJam3s) April 12, 2021

“Usher, they caught on to your Usher bucks” pic.twitter.com/2ZRcy2KXMz — ShaundaVision (@Whatchamccaulit) April 12, 2021

Lmao looking at them Usher bucks like pic.twitter.com/UmWlrdN6bQ — Foxx (@SonOfWillSmith) April 12, 2021

Strippers getting a call from the bank telling them not a single bill from Usher was real pic.twitter.com/1Hk53HMZNQ — M. (@md2588) April 12, 2021

Usher with a bag full of Monopoly money at the strip club pic.twitter.com/4KcOAA9L1L — Trey (@treydayway) April 12, 2021