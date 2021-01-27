Getty Image
Music

Drake Has Requested An Usher And Justin Timberlake ‘Verzuz,’ According To Timbaland

by:

Verzuz is riding high off the success of their most recent battle between Keyshia Cole and Ashanti, a matchup that brought in huge numbers and even set a new Instagram Live record. Now the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-led show is on the lookout for their next battle. In fact Timbaland recently said there’s a pairing that Drake is looking for specifically: Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Timbeland shared the news during a recent appearance he and Swizz Beatz made on ESPN’s Jalen And Jacoby, saying Drake told them to make it happen. “I’m like, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come,’” he said. Elsewhere on the show, Timbaland said that the other potential matchups Verzuz are considering include No Limit vs. Cash Money and Missy Elliott vs. Busta Rhymes. About the latter pairing, he said, “It is, to me, the best party that could ever happen on Verzuz,” and added, “It’s just a matter of comfort zone of my sister wanting to celebrate with her brother and understanding that it’s not competition. It’s a party.”

The pair’s appearance on Jalen And Jacoby also caught some attention when they said they were looking to hold battles between dead singers, including Michael Jackson vs. Prince and Tupac vs. Notorious B.I.G. — although, they promised, “in a way that the people is gonna really love it.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×