Verzuz is riding high off the success of their most recent battle between Keyshia Cole and Ashanti, a matchup that brought in huge numbers and even set a new Instagram Live record. Now the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-led show is on the lookout for their next battle. In fact Timbaland recently said there’s a pairing that Drake is looking for specifically: Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Jalen Rose offers some suggestions for the next Verzuz battle, and they are on point! (Via @JalenandJacoby) pic.twitter.com/NlzqiBgsJ7 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 25, 2021

Timbeland shared the news during a recent appearance he and Swizz Beatz made on ESPN’s Jalen And Jacoby, saying Drake told them to make it happen. “I’m like, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come,’” he said. Elsewhere on the show, Timbaland said that the other potential matchups Verzuz are considering include No Limit vs. Cash Money and Missy Elliott vs. Busta Rhymes. About the latter pairing, he said, “It is, to me, the best party that could ever happen on Verzuz,” and added, “It’s just a matter of comfort zone of my sister wanting to celebrate with her brother and understanding that it’s not competition. It’s a party.”

The pair’s appearance on Jalen And Jacoby also caught some attention when they said they were looking to hold battles between dead singers, including Michael Jackson vs. Prince and Tupac vs. Notorious B.I.G. — although, they promised, “in a way that the people is gonna really love it.”