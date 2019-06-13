Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cameroon-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Vagabon (real name Laetitia Tamko) has announced her sophomore album, All The Women In Me, due out September 27 via Nonesuch.

The album announcement also comes with a new single, the labyrinthian “Flood Hands.” It’s a seriously gorgeous song, sparkling with impeccable production (Tamko wrote and produced every song on All The Women In Me) and Tamko’s airy, evocative vocals.

Of the song, Tamko says, “‘Flood Hands’ is a track I originally produced and arranged for a well-known pop duo to have on their album. Knowing I was writing this song for musicians I admire, allowed me this relief from my writer’s block. I used this assignment as a chance to flex my production muscles and write something I wouldn’t have written as a ‘Vagabon’ song a couple years ago. The result felt like a triumph for me in my progression as an artist and I just couldn’t stand to part with the song by the time I was finished.”

Vagabon is also heading out on tour this fall, supporting Angel Olsen‘s first full band tour since 2017. Check out Vagabon’s tour itinerary below, and listen to “Flood Hands” above.

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

10/21 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

10/22 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls @ Botanique – Brussels (B)

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain

10/24 – Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

10/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13 – Madison, WI. @ The Sylvee *

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15 – Detroit, MI. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

* w/ Angel Olsen