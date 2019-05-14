Cameron McCool

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has announced a North American tour for this fall. Supported by singer and multi-instrumentalist Vagabon, Olsen will play shows across the US and Canada, including two nights at Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles’ Palace Theater.

Olsen last hit the road fall 2018 for her acoustic Tiny Dreams solo tour. Olsen released a collection of B-sides, Phases, in 2018, and breakthrough album My Woman in 2017. Olsen also recently collaborated with country singer-songwriter H.C. McEntire on the song “Wild Dogs.”

This is Olsen’s first full-band tour since 2017. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 am local time. You can check out her full itinerary below.

10/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

02/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

* = w/Vagabon