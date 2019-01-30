Earlier this week, Vampire Weekend announced a headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and the band has followed that up by announcing a massive list of dates for the rest of us. VW are hitting the road on their first full North American tour since 2014. Apart from the MSG date, VW’s tour will include stops at other world-famous venues, like Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and two nights at Austin’s ACL Live.

Vampire Weekend released a pair of new songs, “Harmony Hall” and “2021,” last week. Their fourth studio LP, Father Of The Bride, is due out sometime this year. Check out VW’s tour dates below.

05/17 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/05 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/11 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/15 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

06/16 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

08/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

08/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/24 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

08/25 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

09/03 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

09/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/08 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/27 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/28 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

10/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/03 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre