FOTB Tour pt. 1 on sale Friday, 2/8 at 12pm local. Register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to ensure the best access to tickets at the link in bio. Registration closes 2/3 at midnight ET. Online ticket purchases for US shows automatically include a physical copy of the new album.
Earlier this week, Vampire Weekend announced a headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and the band has followed that up by announcing a massive list of dates for the rest of us. VW are hitting the road on their first full North American tour since 2014. Apart from the MSG date, VW’s tour will include stops at other world-famous venues, like Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and two nights at Austin’s ACL Live.
Vampire Weekend released a pair of new songs, “Harmony Hall” and “2021,” last week. Their fourth studio LP, Father Of The Bride, is due out sometime this year. Check out VW’s tour dates below.
05/17 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
06/05 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/11 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/15 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
06/16 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
08/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
08/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/21 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/24 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
08/25 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
09/03 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
09/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/08 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/27 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/28 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/03 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/08 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
