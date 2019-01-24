Getty Image

A couple days ago, Vampire Weekend shared the first bit of new music from their upcoming album, but opted to do it in a non-traditional way. Instead of dropping a new song, they instead uploaded a two-hour video featuring a loop of a guitar part from the song “Harmony Hall.” That video, however, did bring with it the news that the real version of that song, as well as “2021,” would be released on Thursday. Well, that’s today, and now the band has shared the two new songs.

These two tracks are just the first of three pairs of songs the band plans on releasing before the album comes out. In an Instagram post from a week ago, Ezra Koenig revealed that the band is set to share “three 2-song drops every month until the record is out.” The first was the two songs that came out today, the second will include “S” and “BB” (both of which are shortened titles), and the third will feature “TL” and “UW.”

The band has also finally revealed the full title of their upcoming album: Father Of The Bride. A press release explains, “Father Of The Bride‘s title is something Koenig chose years back, well before recent significant developments in his life. In typical VW fashion, the title has multiple layers of meaning, expressing the band’s signature paradox: creating songs that easily find a home on any playlist — or car radio, TV show, film soundtrack, airport PA, etc. — but reveal their complexities upon closer listening.”

Yesterday, the band posted a photo of horses on Instagram, saying that yesterday was “the last day of horsing around before new Vampire Weekend music officially drops.” They then said there have been good guesses about what the title of their album is, and they decided to hold a sort of contest: “Today and today only if you correctly guess the title in the comments of this post, we’ll send you something. Might be something very small. Might just be for the first few people to get it right. Maybe some bonus prizes for creative but incorrect guesses. This is not a fully thought-out contest.”

Listen to “Harmony Hall” and “2021” above.