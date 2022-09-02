Van Buren Records Puts On A Rap Clinic In The Intimate ‘Foul’ Video

Van Buren Records continues to show why they are one of the most talented rap collectives in the game today with their new video for “Foul.” Lyricists Luke Bar$, Meech Bold, Jiles, and Felix rap from the side of their homes, their bedrooms, and anywhere they please really; despite the changes in scenery, there is no falloff in their delivery.

“Foul” is a welcome reminder of how great posse cuts have been throughout hip-hop’s history, and it doesn’t even feature all of their members. Van Buren Records also includes rappers Andrew Regis, Saint Lyor, and Invada. Thus, even when not all full strength, they still put on a star-making performance.

“Foul” arrives with Van Buren’s announcement of their forthcoming album DSM, which they are calling the album of the year. DSM is set to arrive on September 9 and follows the Brockton collective’s 2021 debut album Bad For Press, highlighted by the records “Medic,” “Braindead,” and “Relax.” They also shared the EP Black Wall Street which was anchored by “Cash Rules” and “Cult” later that year. With a record like “Foul,” one can only imagine what is in store come release time for DSM.

Check out Van Buren Records’ new video for “Foul” above.

DSM is out 9/9 via Van Buren and Good Partners. Pre-order it here.