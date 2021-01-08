All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales Only a week into the year and Jazmine Sullivan has blessed the R&B world with Heaux Tales, her latest project after nearly 5 years of laying low on the scene with only single drops here and there such as the powerful “Insecure” featuring Bryson Tiller off 2017’s Insecure Soundtrack. Jazmine has been getting everyone ready for this moment. “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Girl Like Me” with H.E.R. were all the signs of what Heaux Tales turns out to be. Upon closer listen, fans will find more goodness on her honest collection of songs including “Price Tags” featuring Anderson .Paak and the sensual “On It” with Ari Lennox’s buttery vocals. Heaux Tales was named as one of Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Albums of 2021, and here it is. Dvsn — “Use Somebody” “Use Somebody” is Dvsn’s beautiful interpretation of rock band Kings Of Leon’s Grammy Award-winning hit song from 2008. The song is yet another sneak peek into what the OVO Sound duo has in store with their forthcoming project, Amusing Her Feelings. Nineteen85 softens the vibe and Daniel takes the energy to a different space in a way that only these two could have re-imagined.

Nao — “Antidote” feat. Adekunle Gold On the vibrant “Antidote,” Nao taps in with Nigerian hitmaker Adekunle Gold and delivers a music video to go with it. “’Antidote’ is the remedy to 2020, it’s a song born out of lockdown which was something that affected everybody’s lives all over the world,” Nao expresses in a statement. “Both Adekunle and I had daughters born weeks apart during this time, they lifted our vibrations and we wanted to share that good energy with the rest of the world.” VanJess — “Curious” Sister duo VanJess serves sensuality on a platter with their latest release “Curious” featuring Jimi Tents and Los Angeles’ own Garren. This track follows Ivana and Jessica Nwokike previously released “Slow Down” and “Come Over.”