Three years ago, Victoria Monét took a huge step upward in her career with the release of her Jaguar project. Through nine songs, guest appearances from Khalid & SG Lewis, and highlights like “Moment” and “Ass Like That,” Monét showed off the polished and provocative sides of her artistry without error. In the end, Monét proved that she was worth attention to going forward in her career. Fans have been patiently waiting for a follow-up to that project, and at long last, we know when it will arrive.

JAGUAR II : the album Aug25 You can pre-save and pre-order it now at the bio link!! ✨🐾 pic.twitter.com/kuYfHH7tSt — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) June 23, 2023

We’ve waited 3 years, don’t let this flop 😂 pre-save at the link in my bio 🤎 JAGUAR II IS COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/uoJLW2BkWt — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) June 22, 2023

In posts to her social media pages, Monét confirmed that her next project Jaguar II will arrive on August 25. A pre-save link of the project revealed that Jaguar II will be released with 11 songs including the previously released singles “Smoke” with Lucky Daye, “Party Girls” with Buju Banton, and “On My Mama.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music (per a press release) from back in May, Monét opened up about Jaguar II and what fans should expect from it:

You know what? I feel really lucky that, even from Jaguar Part One, I had planned for it to be a three-part project. So this album … this album is called Jaguar Part Two … so it really kind of breathes new life into Part One. If you’re just now catching onto me as an artist, you’ll know, it’s because it’s Part Two, that there was a Part One, so you may revisit it. And when I do tour this album… Hey, hey, hey. When I do tour this album, I will be doing songs from Part One, as well. So I feel like… because I’m still in this era, I get to still show love. It really became a result of observation of people’s attention span. And I know that, if people are just getting introduced to an artist, if they see a long list, a long album, they may get kind of overwhelmed, so I kind of always intended to microdose my style and my music to people in segments. But as I went on, I just kind of kept adding songs to those little segments. I know that there won’t be a Part Three anymore, because obviously, didn’t expect to take three years in between Part One and Part Two, or have a child in between.

You can view the artwork for Jaguar II above.

Jaguar II is out 8/25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Find out more information here.