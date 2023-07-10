Last month, Victoria Monét treated her fans to some exciting news: the official announcement of her long-awaited Jaguar II project. Excitement for the new project was heavily rooted in the success of its predecessor Jaguar which arrived in 2020. That body of work was released with nine songs and features from SG Lewis and Khalid and featured what was regarded as Monét’s best work to date. Now, Jaguar II will look to take that title, but that’s not all Monét has in store for fans this year.

Where the Jaguar goes: can’t wait to see you there!! 🤎🙏🏾✨😉 Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10 AM local time (wherever you are)!!! 🐆 pic.twitter.com/zmTesvwd2g — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 10, 2023

Today, Monét announced The Jaguar Tour which kicks off later this summer, just a couple of weeks after the release of Jaguar II on August 25. The Jaguar Tour begins on September 6 in Detroit and runs for nearly two months before concluding on October 22 in Chicago.

You can view the full dates for The Jaguar Tour below.

09/06/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/11/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/13/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/15/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

09/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

09/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

09/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans

09/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/24/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

09/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

09/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/01/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/06/2023 — Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/09/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/11/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Jaguar II is out 8/25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Find out more information here.