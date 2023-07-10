Last month, Victoria Monét treated her fans to some exciting news: the official announcement of her long-awaited Jaguar II project. Excitement for the new project was heavily rooted in the success of its predecessor Jaguar which arrived in 2020. That body of work was released with nine songs and features from SG Lewis and Khalid and featured what was regarded as Monét’s best work to date. Now, Jaguar II will look to take that title, but that’s not all Monét has in store for fans this year.
Where the Jaguar goes: can’t wait to see you there!! 🤎🙏🏾✨😉 Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10 AM local time (wherever you are)!!! 🐆 pic.twitter.com/zmTesvwd2g
— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 10, 2023
Today, Monét announced The Jaguar Tour which kicks off later this summer, just a couple of weeks after the release of Jaguar II on August 25. The Jaguar Tour begins on September 6 in Detroit and runs for nearly two months before concluding on October 22 in Chicago.
You can view the full dates for The Jaguar Tour below.
09/06/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/11/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/13/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/15/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
09/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
09/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
09/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans
09/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
09/24/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
09/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
09/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/01/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/06/2023 — Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom
10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/09/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/11/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Jaguar II is out 8/25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Find out more information here.