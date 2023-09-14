On Tuesday, September 12, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards hit all the traditional awards show notes. Taylor Swift won basically everything. The long list of performers included Doja Cat, Diddy, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Hot Girl Meg, Metro Boomin, and Shakira. NSYNC reunited, Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion posted a TikTok, Selena Gomez swore to never become a meme again, and Swift let loose during her The Eras Tour hiatus.

But wait, why was Victoria Monét in the crowd but not performing on stage? Fans were particularly upset that she wasn’t given the opportunity to show off her powerhouse vocals.

“I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I’m so grateful to you!! Sincerely!” Monét wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “My team was told it is ‘too early in my story’ for that opportunity so we will keep working! I’m grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve!!! [Brown heart emoji, prayer-hands emoji] For me, it’s part of the story…and in Gods time.”

I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I’m so grateful to you!! Sincerely! My team was told it is “too early in my story” for that opportunity so we will keep working! I’m grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my… — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) September 13, 2023

Lauren Jauregui replied to Monét’s post, writing what most people are thinking: “I love you and your beautiful positive SWEET ASS SELF OMG but also they’re full of sh*t lol.”

In late August, Monét dropped her album Jaguar II, which Uproxx‘s Wongo Okon reviewed glowingly. Fans still have a chance to experience for themselves in person, as Monét’s supporting The Jaguar Tour will stretch into October. See her remaining dates here.