Doja Cat‘s new album Scarlet is almost here, and hers was one of the most highly anticipated performances of the 2023 MTV VMAs, especially after her sexy spiderweb look on the pink carpet.

It’s impossible to prepare for Doja. She performed most of her Scarlet single “Attention” in the audience all dressed up as a businesswoman, followed by creepy dancers painted in all red and looking quite devilish. On the stage, she went straight into the viral, infectious “Paint The Town Red,” which just recently became the first rap song of the year to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Then, she smoothly transitioned into the cheeky “Demons.” During her flow, she unbuttoned her shirt as papers flew all around the stage. She finished the song with a big smile, knowing she owned the room.

About Scarlet, she recently said, “One thing that I wanted to mention was that I have music that came out — these three songs came out, these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music,” she said. “And then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in ten days. That half is very different from the first half.”

Watch her performance above.