Victoria Monét’s highly-anticipated major label debut is nearly here. Jaguar II — its title a call-back to her breakout 2020 EP — promises to be a big release.

Last year after rumors that the Jaguar II would no longer see the light of day, Monét took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update with fans. “Just wanted to say thank you for your patience with JAGUAR II,” she wrote. “If you know me, you know it isn’t without special reason that it isn’t in your ears already & I’m working hard to get it to you the best way! I gotta say, though, I think it’s better than Part I. Respectfully.”

Based on the singles she dropped, fans believe the delay was worth it. Here’s everything we know so far about Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II album.

Release Date

Jaguar II is out 8/25 via RCA Records. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Smoke” Feat. Lucky Daye

2. “Smoke” (Reprise)

3. “Party Girls” Feat. Buju Banton

4. “Alright”

5. “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)”

6. “How Does It Make You Feel”

7. “On My Mama”

8. “I’m The One”

9. “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”

10. “Hollywood” Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

11. “Good Bye”

Features

The confirmed musicians set to make a guest appearance on Jaguar II include Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, Earth, Wind & Fire, and her toddler daughter Hazel Monét. Monét revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the project would feature production from Kaytranada in addition to her frequent collaborator D Mile. The remaining production credits won’t be shared until the album is publicly available.

The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!!✨🤎 I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES 😭😭 screaming..what is life?! 🙌🏾 from the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious pic.twitter.com/u21Va3YQae — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 17, 2023

Artwork

Artwork