Victoria Monét’s highly-anticipated major label debut is nearly here. Jaguar II — its title a call-back to her breakout 2020 EP — promises to be a big release.
Last year after rumors that the Jaguar II would no longer see the light of day, Monét took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update with fans. “Just wanted to say thank you for your patience with JAGUAR II,” she wrote. “If you know me, you know it isn’t without special reason that it isn’t in your ears already & I’m working hard to get it to you the best way! I gotta say, though, I think it’s better than Part I. Respectfully.”
Based on the singles she dropped, fans believe the delay was worth it. Here’s everything we know so far about Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II album.
Release Date
Jaguar II is out 8/25 via RCA Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Smoke” Feat. Lucky Daye
2. “Smoke” (Reprise)
3. “Party Girls” Feat. Buju Banton
4. “Alright”
5. “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)”
6. “How Does It Make You Feel”
7. “On My Mama”
8. “I’m The One”
9. “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”
10. “Hollywood” Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
11. “Good Bye”
Features
The confirmed musicians set to make a guest appearance on Jaguar II include Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, Earth, Wind & Fire, and her toddler daughter Hazel Monét. Monét revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the project would feature production from Kaytranada in addition to her frequent collaborator D Mile. The remaining production credits won’t be shared until the album is publicly available.
Artwork
You can see the artwork for Jaguar II below.
Singles
To kick off the album’s promotion, Monét shared several singles, including “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye, “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton, and “On My Mama.” All of them had a memorizing official video.
Tour
Beginning next month, Monét will embark on The Jaguar Tour to support the album. View the full tour dates below. Find more information here.
09/06/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/11/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/13/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/15/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
09/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
09/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
09/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans
09/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
09/24/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
09/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
09/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/01/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/06/2023 — Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom
10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/09/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/11/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues