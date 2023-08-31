Doja Cat, Anitta, And Lil Wayne Join The List Of 2023 VMAs Performers

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have added a slew of new performers. After previously announcing Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids, today, the show announced Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER — all of whom are also nominated for awards, except for Ballerini, whose birthday is the night of the show. The show is scheduled to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT.

The nominees for this year’s awards include Blackpink, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Shakira, SZA, and Taylor Swift. Swift leads all nominees this year with eight selections for Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing. SZA is right on her heels with six, for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

Shakira will also be the sixth consecutive woman to be honored with a Video Vanguard Award. The most recent winners include Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, and Rihanna.

