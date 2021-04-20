As of this week, Waka Flocka is not only a rapper, but he’s an officially-recognized upstanding citizen. He’s now a proud recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, which he was given by former blue check Republican Donald Trump.

Flocka was officially awarded a certificate and medal as part of his Lifetime Achievement Award. Per a report from TMZ, the rapper received the honors thanks to his work with the Chicago-based charity Daughter of Destiny Outreach, which is a non-profit that aims to support “women who need help in facing challenges such as unemployment, lack of food, housing, community, and inner healing.” The certificate is dated 2020 but Flocka officially received the award on Friday, though TMZ states the Trump Administration had signed off on everything before he left office.

In a video after being issued the award, Flocka thanked his supporters and his mentor, Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw: “I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me. Thank Bridget, just thank everybody that love me enough to love you back and do everything that I want to do that’s genuine.”

Flocka also showed off his framed certificate in a beaming Instagram photo. “I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored,” he wrote.

While Flocka thanked Trump for giving him the award, the two were briefly rivals in 2016 when Flocka decided to run for president. A year later, the rapper made it clear he wasn’t a fan of the 2016 winner as he grabbed a fan’s Trump jersey at a show and wiped his butt with it on stage.