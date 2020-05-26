Waka Flocka Flame is devoting himself to a good cause. In a succinct announcement on social media Monday night, the “No Hands” rapper declared that he is “officially” dedicating his life to suicide prevention and raising awareness for mental health.

Announcing his goal on social media, Flocka offered words of encouragement to fans who are struggling. “Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now,” he wrote.

I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!! — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) May 26, 2020

While Flocka didn’t elaborate on his plans, the issues are close to home for the rapper. Flocka’s younger brother Kayo took his own life in 2013 and it took the rapper years of therapy to heal. In 2017, Flocka sat down for an interview on Viceland’s series The Therapist and discussed how he coped with his brother’s death. “The only way I could get through it, I had to stay high,” he admitted. “So I’m like ‘F*ck it, I’m gonna get high. I’m gonna pop me some pills. That’s how I’mma do it.’ That was my therapy. That was my addiction, [it] was pills.”

But Flocka said his experience with counseling helped him move forward. “It took me, like, four years—almost four solid years—to get to where I’m at,” Flocka said.

Watch Flocka get personal on The Therapist above.