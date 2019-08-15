Wale’s most popular songs are always the ones in which he makes with the romance, so it’s only right that he leans into the trend extra hard in his new video for “On Chill” featuring Jeremih. The video, directed by Daniel CZ, sees the duo head to the picturesque Hollywood Hills with lead model Tiana Parker for a luxurious pool party where Wale puts the moves on the object of his affection while practicing his moonwalk.

@wale bringing back the moonwalk pic.twitter.com/02gpml6fLj — today i got time (@domtothe) August 15, 2019

“On Chill” is the first single from Wale’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled album, his sixth full-length and first under his current record deal with Warner Records. To further increase buzz around the mysterious new project, he also released the single “Gemini (2 Sides)” and announced his Everything Is Fine tour coming this fall.

It’s been around two years since Wale released his last full-length project, Shine, but he’s kept busy in the meantime, releasing short EPs like It’s Complicated and Free Lunch throughout 2018, participating in Dreamville’s massive “rap camp” session for Revenge Of The Dreamers III, and dropping buoyant freestyles to keep his skills sharp and his music on fans’ collective radars. Now that his new album has its first video, it can’t be long before a release date is announced.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.