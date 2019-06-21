The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. It’s been a busy week for releases, featuring more than a couple former XXL Freshman and artists who should have been on the list in their respective years. We got videos from Future, E-40, Gucci Mane, and rising “DMV”-area rapper IDK. Lil Nas X may be off the “one hit wonder” list after dropping “Panini,” while there were a pair of posthumous song appearances from Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. Migos released “Stripper Bowl,” while Trina and Nicki dropped off a perfect soundtrack for the next stripper bowl with the Cash Money-celebrating “BAPS.” Here’s the best of the rest:

TM88 Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Slayerr”

“Slayerr” actually leaked weeks ago, stoking TM88 and Uzi fans’ anticipation for an official release of the song. It’s here now. The two talented artists showed off their winning formula on the rock-tinged track as Uzi croons longingly about a shaky romance with a girl “in love with a rager.”

NLE Choppa Feat. Blueface, “Shotta Flow (Remix)”

16-year-old NLE Choppa got a viral buzz with his “Choppa Flow” track and decided to go back to the winning well with “Shotta Flow.” This week, XXL Freshman Blueface hopped on a remix for the energetic track, and the two had fun in a Cole Bennett-directed video for the track.