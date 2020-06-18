Eight months after the release of his sixth studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy, Wale has announced a new EP designed to tide fans over until his next full-length release — and address the current political climate. The DMV area rapper shared cover art of the new EP, titled The Imperfect Storm, on Instagram Wednesday, following up by teasing the blurred-out tracklist today. Wale’s close friend Kaz Famuyide confirmed the release date: This Friday, June 19.

When video of a Minnesota police officer kneeling on Houston activist and rapper George Floyd’s neck and suffocating him to death emerged online, the public outcry sparked a wave of protests across the nation. Online discussion turned to the concept of defunding police in favor of funding social programs designed to benefit communities and Wale’s rap peers such as Denzel Curry, Lil Baby, and YG spoke out with protest songs addressing the somber mood of the moment.

It’s no surprise that Wale has thoughts on the current protests, which have only grown larger in recent weeks. He’s been politically outspoken on his albums in the past, addressing systemic racism in politics, sports, and entertainment, so it’s sure that he’ll have plenty to say on The Imperfect Storm, as well.

Check out the cover of The Imperfect Storm, which releases 6/19 on Warner Records, above.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.