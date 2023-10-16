The start of the 2023 MLB Playoff season brought plenty of surprises, but that’s what the playoffs are about right? The top seeds in both the AL and the NL were sent home as the Baltimore Orioles were swept 3-0 by the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves, a team that logged 104 wins this season, were also sent packing after losing 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies. The pennant race is officially underway thanks to game one of the ALCS, which went down on October 15. The Texas Rangers are up against the Houston Astros with the Rangers up 1-0 after their Sunday night win. On the flip side, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Philadelphia Phillies with game one set to go down on October 16.
Both the Phillies and the Rangers have been cruising through the playoffs with unofficial team anthems that have proven to be a rallying cry for the players and their fans. For the Phillies is Tiesto and Calum Scott’s “Dancing on My Own,” and for the Rangers, it’s Creed’s “Higher.” However, these aren’t the only songs getting players in the right mindset for these pressure-filled playoff games.
Here’s a list of the walkup songs that get each player on the remaining playoff teams pumped before an at-bat.
ALCS
Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien (R) 2B: KB & Brandon Lake — “Graves”
Corey Seager (L) SS: Rvshvd — “For The Streets”
Mitch Garver (R) DH: David Bowie — “Fame”
Adolis Garcia (R) RF: Lecrae — “Spread The Opps”
Evan Carter (L) LF: Led Zeppelin — “Kashmir”
Jonah Heim (S) C: Russell Dickerson — “Home Sweet”
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B: Naked And Famous — “Young Blood”
Josh Jung (R) 3B: Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Can’t Stop”
Leody Taveras (S) CF: Juan Luis Guerra — “Las Avispas”
Max Scherzer (R) P: Ludacris — “Last Of A Dying Breed” Feat. Lil Wayne
Nathan Eovaldi (R) P: Gary Clark Jr. — “Come Together”
Jordan Montgomery (L) P: 50 Cent — “Back Down”
Jon Gray (R) P: White Zombie — “Thunderkiss ’65”
Dane Dunning (R) P: Motley Crue — “Kickstart My Heart”
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve (R) 2B: El Alfa — “Le Doy 20 Mil” Feat. Prince Royce
Alex Bregman (R) 3B: Boosie Badazz — “Set It Off”
Yordan Alvarez (L) DH: Mike Jones — “Still Tippin”
Jose Abreu (R) 1B: Willy Chirino — “Pa’Lante”
Kyle Tucker (L) RF: Travis Scott — “Escape Plan”
Chas McCormick (R) LF: Caleb Gordon — “Rocky Road Pt. 2”
Mauricio Dubon (R) CF: Grup Frontera — “No Se Va (En Vivo)”
Jeremy Peña (R) SS: Nelly — “Grillz”
Justin Verlander (R) P: Eminem — “Til I Collapse” Feat. Nate Dogg
Frambler Valdez (L) P: Myke Towers — “Maltida Envidia”
Cristian Javier (R) P: Juan Luis Guerra — “Las Avispas”
Hunter Brown (R) P: Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Can’t Stop”
Jose Urquidy (R) P: Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga — “El Corrdio De Mazatlan”
NLCS
Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber (L) DH: Waka Flocka Flame — “Grove St. Party,” Bone Thugs N Harmony — “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” Lakeside — “Fantastic Voyage,” and “Living Colour — “Cult Of Personality”
Trea Turner (R) SS: Tiesto — “Lay Low” & Future — “Look Ahead”
Bryce Harper (L) 1B: Moby — “Flower,” Morgan Wallen — “I Wrote The Book,” Bazzi — “Paradise,” and Nelly — “Ride Wit Me”
Alex Bohm (R) 3B: Kanye West — “Famous”
Bryson Stott (L) 2B: Tai Verdes — “AOK”
J.T. Realmuto (R) C: NEEDTOBREATHE — “Money & Fame”
Nick Castellanos (R) RF: Drake — “Over My Dead Body”
Brandon Marsh (L) LF: Lil Uzi Vert — “444+222” & “Pluto To Mars”
Johan Rojas (R) CF: El Alfa & Yaisel LM — “El Dueno De Lo Croky”
Zack Wheeler (R) P: Alice N Chains — “Rooster”
Aaron Nola (R) P: Newsboys — “I Am Second”
Ranger Suarez (L) P: Kid Cudi — “Mr. Rager”
Taijuan Walker (R) P: Moneybagg Yo — “Me Vs. Me”
Cristopher Sanchez (L) P: Jey One — “Socorro”
Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll (L) 2B: Metro Boomin — “Overdue” Feat. Travis Scott
Ketel Marte (S) 2B: CJ — “Replica” Feat. El Alfa & Bad Bunny — “Tití Me Preguntó”
Tommy Pham (R) 2B: Young Thug — “Digits”
Christian Walker (R) 2B: Travis Scott — “Goosebumps” & Morgan Wallen — “Me On Whiskey”
Gabriel Moreno (R) 2B: Rauw Alejandro — “Desesperados”
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 2B: N/A
Alek Thomas (L) 2B: Lil Wayne — “A Milli”
Evan Longoria (R) 2B: Tantric — “Down And Out”
Gerlado Perdomo (S) 2B: Waka Flocka Flame — “No Hands” Feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale; 50 Cent — “In Da Club”
Zac Gallen (R) 2B: Lil Wayne — “Let The Beat Build”
Merrill Kelly (R) 2B: M.O.P. — “Ante Up (Robin Hoodz Theory)”
Brandon Pfaadt (R) 2B: N/A
Ryne Nelson (R) 2B: N/A
Tommy Henry (L) 2B: N/A
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.