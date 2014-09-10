Watch The Reunited Replacements Play On TV For The First Time In Nearly 30 Years

I spent way too much time thinking about which song the Replacements would play for their TV appearance in nearly 30 years on The Tonight Show yesterday. Would they go with the one that got them banned from SNL, “Kiss Me on the Bus”? Or would they embrace their younger, punkier selves and play something like “White and Lazy”? Or maybe a mashup of “Unsatisfied,” “Bastards of Young,” and “Left of the Dial,” because those are three of the most perfect songs of all-time?

The actual answer: “Alex Chilton,” the Pleased to Meet Me standout. “I’m in love, with that song.”

And that photo of the Keith Richards and the Replacements.

