Watch The Reunited Replacements Play On TV For The First Time In Nearly 30 Years

I spent way too much time thinking about which song the Replacements would play for their TV appearance in nearly 30 years on The Tonight Show yesterday. Would they go with the one that got them banned from SNL, “Kiss Me on the Bus”? Or would they embrace their younger, punkier selves and play something like “White and Lazy”? Or maybe a mashup of “Unsatisfied,” “Bastards of Young,” and “Left of the Dial,” because those are three of the most perfect songs of all-time?
The actual answer: “Alex Chilton,” the Pleased to Meet Me standout. “I’m in love, with that song.”
And that photo of the Keith Richards and the Replacements.
Josh, thanks for posting this.
Just played it loud in the office for the 3rd time. I love flipping off old ladies that can’t do anything about my music volume!
OH and I just followed it up with the Foo Fighters covering Wings Band on the Run.
This video, yes, but also this photo? Too much awesome for one post.
/Hit reply again
It use to keep me up at night wondering how “Alex Chilton” wasn’t a smash hit in 1987.
Really? To me the dude hasn’t really faded whatsoever. It’s not like he “retired” for a few decades, he’s been consistently writing & recording & sporadically touring as a solo act. I’m a little too young to have seen the Mats live during their initial prime, but from most accounts it could be pretty hit or miss….got the chance to see Westerberg solo in 04, then the Mats reunited at Forecastle in July & both shows were amazing, I feel like they are one of the few reunions that didn’t mess a step, if anything they are more consistent now that they are sober…the energy is still pretty palpable. I would definitely recommend checking it out if they come close to you, you might be pleasantly surprised.
needs more cowbell, that’s not a joke, i’m missing the cowbell.
I take it you will be seeing them at ACL?