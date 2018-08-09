Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been an interesting and fun time in the world of Weezer over the past few months: A fan’s Twitter campaign to get the band to cover Toto’s legendary hit “Africa” came to fruition when the band released a studio recording of the song. That single became the band’s first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2009. They went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed the song on the show. Now, Toto is set to release a cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe” tomorrow. If you thought this whole thing was weird before, it’s gotten even weirder: At a Weezer show last night, the group performed “Africa” once again with some assistance from Weird Al Yankovic.

Instead of turning the song into a food-centric parody titled something like “A Fricassee” (give me a songwriting credit if you end up doing that, though), Yankovic played it straight at The Forum in Los Angeles, playing along with Rivers Cuomo’s guitar solo on his accordion and getting behind a mic to sing along with that ever-soaring chorus. This whole thing started as a Twitter joke, yes, but the fact remains: There are few songs, if any, that are as catchy and universally beloved for decades as “Africa,” and it’s nice to see the world embracing that.

Watch Weezer and Yankovic cover “Africa” above.