No one has had a career quite like Weezer. Beginning more than 20 years ago, they’ve endured a debut album that most bands would find impossible to top, a sophomore release in Pinkerton that’s become a cult classic and helped spawn indie rock and emo as we know it, and a steady parade of radio hits that keep the band in the conversation for continuous generations of rock fans. Oh yeah, and then this year they managed one of their biggest hits ever with a cover of Toto’s “Africa.” Even as their fanbase gets older, Weezer’s appeal stays the same age, always skewing young with their demo and making music that fits comfortably with the alternative radio trends of the time.

For their latest, “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” Weezer have a song that couldn’t exist outside of 2018. Leader Rivers Cuomo sings about “five-star reviews” while the video portrays Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz as an Uber driver enduring a ride from hell, where a couple engages in a spirited hookup and a brutal fight in the back of his car. It’s peppy and fun, which is basically the band’s M.O. at this point.

The song precedes the next Weezer album, The Black Album, which is set for release in 2019. This, of course, follows the band’s Blue, Green, Red, and White self-titled records. Next year Weezer will go back on tour with the Pixies for a set of dates that lands them back in their current home of Southern California just in time for Coachella. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pop up on that bill. Check out the dates below and the video for “Can’t Knock The Hustle” above.