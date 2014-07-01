Weird Al Yankovic’s New Album Will Feature Eight Music Videos That He’ll Release Daily

July is set to be quite the busy month for music parody legend “Weird” Al Yankovic, who kicks it all off tonight as Hitler on Comedy Central’s new episode of Drunk History. Terry Crews and Tim Heidecker will be retelling the story of Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling (respectively, in case that’s not obvious) and Yankovic has slapped on the stupid, little mustache and a short-haired wig to portray one of the worst men of all-time. But the fun doesn’t stop there, because Weird Al has a new album coming out on July 15, and he has been Tweeting quite a bit of good news about it.

For starters, the “Mandatory Fun” track list hit the web today, which is an awful lot of fun if you’re the type of person who likes to guess what songs are about based on their titles. Unless he’s just the greatest at coincidental rhymes, you can at least expect Yankovic to be the brave soul who finally mocks “Blurred Lines,” probably right after you finally forgot that song existed in the first place.

1. Handy

2. Lame Claim To Fame

3. Foil

4. Sports Song

5. Word Crimes

6. My Own Eyes

7. NOW That’s What I Call Polka!

8. Mission Statement

9. Inactive

10. First World Problems

11. Tacky

12. Jackson Park Express

There had been a rumor that Yankovic would release a track today, but it seems that he’s settled for releasing all of the tracks together on July 15, as I believe that is commonly referred to as “releasing an album” by people in the biz. The best news is that fans of his music videos are in for a huge treat when “Mandatory Fun” drops, because starting on Monday, July 14, Yankovic is going to release one music video a day for eight days. It’s like Hanukkah in July.