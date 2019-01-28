Getty Image

The Grammys have a long history of being absolutely confounding when it comes to awarding artists in their rock categories. The modern categories as we know them have only been around since the early ’90s, and have been plagued with a profound lack of understanding about what the hell “rock” actually is. They’ve also been littered with pity awards, wins just for being Bruce Springsteen, and a lot of other problems.

But the 2019 nominees might just take the cake. This year’s nominees for Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From The Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

And this year’s nominees for Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” (Twenty One Pilots)

“Mantra” (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction” (St. Vincent)

“Rats” (Ghost)

These are nearly all absolutely baffling choices, although it was far from a banner year for mainstream rock. Many were befuddled by this crop of nominees, but this might actually be the final Pokemon evolution of a legacy of weird and outright bad Best Rock Grammy nominees over the years. To go along with this year’s array of singular, bizzare choices, presented for your approval are some of the strangest and stupidest nominees and winners from the history of the rock categories as we know them today.