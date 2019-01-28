This Year’s Best Rock Grammy Nominees Are The Culmination Of A Legacy Of Weirdness

Contributing Writer
01.28.19

Getty Image

The Grammys have a long history of being absolutely confounding when it comes to awarding artists in their rock categories. The modern categories as we know them have only been around since the early ’90s, and have been plagued with a profound lack of understanding about what the hell “rock” actually is. They’ve also been littered with pity awards, wins just for being Bruce Springsteen, and a lot of other problems.

But the 2019 nominees might just take the cake. This year’s nominees for Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From The Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream

And this year’s nominees for Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” (Twenty One Pilots)
“Mantra” (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Masseduction” (St. Vincent)
“Rats” (Ghost)

These are nearly all absolutely baffling choices, although it was far from a banner year for mainstream rock. Many were befuddled by this crop of nominees, but this might actually be the final Pokemon evolution of a legacy of weird and outright bad Best Rock Grammy nominees over the years. To go along with this year’s array of singular, bizzare choices, presented for your approval are some of the strangest and stupidest nominees and winners from the history of the rock categories as we know them today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys 2019#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENGrammys 2019Greta Van FleetSheryl Crow

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP