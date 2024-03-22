Tonight (March 22), Future and Metro Boomin have dropped their long-awaited collab album, We Don’t Trust You. Both Metro and Future have been teasing the album over the course of the past year, and the first of two announced projects has proven worth the wait. When Future and Metro get together, the end result is always a banger, and a Travis Scott feature adds a bit of razzle dazzle. On We Don’t Trust You, the three hip-hop powerhouses join forces for “Cinderella,” a long-awaited collaboration, which Metro and Future have been teasing at sets recently.

On “Cinderella,” Future and Travis reach braggadocious and stylish new heights, as they rap about their drip over a glimmer beat produced by Metro.

“Racks up, racks stuck together / Sip red, talk to the devil / Rosetta stones forever / High yellow, canary yellow / Hot chocolate, Cinderella,” says Future

On Scott’s verse, the Houston native sticks to his guns, rapping, “You know it’s always levels / Two Ms, that’s on a pedal / This b*tch made that b*tch jealous / This cup ain’t never fail us.”

You can listen to “Cinderella” above.

We Don’t Trust You is out now via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find out more information here.