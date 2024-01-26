Today (January 26), Megan Thee Stallion released a new single, “Hiss.” Nicki Minaj did not like that.

On the new track, Meg raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start / B*tch, you a p*ssy, never finna check me / Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me.”

Per Cornell Law School, Megan’s Law is “the federal law that ‘require(s) the release of relevant information to protect the public from sexually violent offenders.'” This has been interpreted as a reference to Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who in 2022 was sentenced to a year of house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Minaj caught wind of the new song and didn’t waste time with her retort.

After the song dropped, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live for a broadcast, during which repeatedly played a snippet of an unreleased song featuring lyrics apparently aimed at Meg. Minaj raps, “Bad b*tch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot / The b*tch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot.'” The foot lyrics are an apparent reference to Megan getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

OOP! Nicki Minaj quickly responds to the shots Megan Thee Stallion threw on her newly released "HISS" by teasing a diss song and liking tweets of Meg being shot. “The btch fell off, I said get up on your good foot… you have 3 Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on beat.” pic.twitter.com/O5bXjcIc6b — Rap News HQ (@rapnewshq) January 26, 2024

During the broadcast, Minaj also made fun of Meg’s rapping skills, saying, “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” then doing a mocking impression of Meg’s flow.

On top of that, Minaj also liked posts about Megan getting shot, and posted a photo of her feet on X (formerly Twitter).

In what has been interpreted as Megan’s response to this, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself laughing.

Megan Thee Stallion shares new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/ie9ilizqWk — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 26, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.