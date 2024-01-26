Megan Thee Stallion Mean Girls Premiere 2024
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Have Big-Time Beef After Minaj Responded To Meg’s Apparent Diss On ‘Hiss’

Today (January 26), Megan Thee Stallion released a new single, “Hiss.” Nicki Minaj did not like that.

On the new track, Meg raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start / B*tch, you a p*ssy, never finna check me / Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me.”

Per Cornell Law School, Megan’s Law is “the federal law that ‘require(s) the release of relevant information to protect the public from sexually violent offenders.'” This has been interpreted as a reference to Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who in 2022 was sentenced to a year of house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Minaj caught wind of the new song and didn’t waste time with her retort.

After the song dropped, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live for a broadcast, during which repeatedly played a snippet of an unreleased song featuring lyrics apparently aimed at Meg. Minaj raps, “Bad b*tch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot / The b*tch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot.'” The foot lyrics are an apparent reference to Megan getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

During the broadcast, Minaj also made fun of Meg’s rapping skills, saying, “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” then doing a mocking impression of Meg’s flow.

On top of that, Minaj also liked posts about Megan getting shot, and posted a photo of her feet on X (formerly Twitter).

In what has been interpreted as Megan’s response to this, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself laughing.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Glass Beach Spent A Half Decade Making 2024’s First Essential Album — Now Comes The Hard Part
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×